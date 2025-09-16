Sign up
70 / 365
Bluetit
Another tutorial of Loose watercolor. A very relaxed style.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
0
0
Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1637
photos
145
followers
413
following
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
68
482
483
69
365
70
484
71
Views
3
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th September 2025 5:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
watercolor
,
@marylandgirl58
