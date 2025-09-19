Previous
Citrus swallowtail Caterpillar by marylandgirl58
Citrus swallowtail Caterpillar

I painted this in honor of my caterpillar experience the past couple of days. Although this is not a monarch but this is part of my classes. So it was perfect!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Rick ace
Cool.
September 19th, 2025  
