Previous
Next
Autumn Leaf by marylandgirl58
79 / 365

Autumn Leaf

Another tutorial. Perfect time of year for it!😊🍁
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nicely done. The stem and veins look so real!
October 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nicely done
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact