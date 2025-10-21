Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
Fly Agaric Toadstool
Another tutorial completed. This took a few days to work on. I enjoyed the process!
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1664
photos
142
followers
410
following
22% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th October 2025 3:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
toadstool
,
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Annie-Sue
ace
This is another great piece.
Was it a real fungus?
October 21st, 2025
Was it a real fungus?