83 / 365
Charlie in Watercolor
Attempted to paint my pup. ❤️🐾
See original photo here.
https://365project.org/marylandgirl58/no-8/2025-07-18
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1666
photos
142
followers
410
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th October 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
Islandgirl
ace
Well done!
October 25th, 2025
