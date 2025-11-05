Previous
Juvenile Blue Bird in Watercolor by marylandgirl58
Juvenile Blue Bird in Watercolor

Attempting to paint my own photos

Reference photo here: https://365project.org/marylandgirl58/365/2025-05-20
Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography
