Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
88 / 365
Blue Anemone
Worked on a floral today.
My Juvenile Blue Jay made it into the weekly newsletter of the website where I am taking my classes. I am thrilled!
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1680
photos
142
followers
410
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
373
85
494
374
86
87
88
495
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th November 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Kathy
ace
Well done on this painting and your blue jay.
November 7th, 2025
narayani
ace
Congratulations! Well deserved.
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close