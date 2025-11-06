Previous
Blue Anemone by marylandgirl58
88 / 365

Blue Anemone

Worked on a floral today.
My Juvenile Blue Jay made it into the weekly newsletter of the website where I am taking my classes. I am thrilled!
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Kathy ace
Well done on this painting and your blue jay.
November 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Congratulations! Well deserved.
November 7th, 2025  
