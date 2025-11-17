Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Strawberry
This one was tough. I think it needs a little more work but I’m not quite sure what. 🤔
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
0
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1687
photos
141
followers
410
following
25% complete
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
495
496
89
497
375
90
91
92
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th November 2025 3:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Shutterbug
ace
did you do this with watercolor? I think it is very well done.
November 18th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Amazzzzing!
November 18th, 2025
