Strawberry by marylandgirl58
92 / 365

Strawberry

This one was tough. I think it needs a little more work but I’m not quite sure what. 🤔
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Shutterbug ace
did you do this with watercolor? I think it is very well done.
November 18th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Amazzzzing!
November 18th, 2025  
