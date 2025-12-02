Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Robin
I haven't painted in a couple of weeks. Busy with the holidays and a sick pup.
However, I did put in my retirement notice. 2/2/2026 cannot come fast enough!!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1689
photos
141
followers
410
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
89
497
375
90
91
92
498
93
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd December 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close