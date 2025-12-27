Previous
Holly Leaves in Gouache by marylandgirl58
Holly Leaves in Gouache

My first attempt to use gouache. I used it like it was watercolor, but it is so different from it. More to learn
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
🐶 Joyce Ann

@marylandgirl58
Dorothy ace
It’s beautiful.
December 30th, 2025  
