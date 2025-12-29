Previous
Tree in Gouache by marylandgirl58
Tree in Gouache

I got a set of gouache paints for Christmas and am working on learning how to use it. Its a lot different than watercolor, but in a lot of ways the same.
Shutterbug ace
I am impressed with how you captured the leaves. I haven’t heard of that medium before, but it looks like you did a great job.
December 30th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you! I have never heard of it either until I started watercolor painting. Its sort of a cross between Acrylics and Watercolor. Its opaque, but can be transparent. Knowing how to watercolor paint really doesn't help you to know how to paint with gouache. Maybe painting with Acrylic is more like it, but I am not sure.
December 30th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Well done.
December 30th, 2025  
