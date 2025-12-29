Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
95 / 365
Tree in Gouache
I got a set of gouache paints for Christmas and am working on learning how to use it. Its a lot different than watercolor, but in a lot of ways the same.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1696
photos
139
followers
409
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Latest from all albums
93
499
376
331
94
377
500
95
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th December 2025 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
Shutterbug
ace
I am impressed with how you captured the leaves. I haven’t heard of that medium before, but it looks like you did a great job.
December 30th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you! I have never heard of it either until I started watercolor painting. Its sort of a cross between Acrylics and Watercolor. Its opaque, but can be transparent. Knowing how to watercolor paint really doesn't help you to know how to paint with gouache. Maybe painting with Acrylic is more like it, but I am not sure.
December 30th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Well done.
December 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close