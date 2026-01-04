Previous
Kingfisher in Watercolor by marylandgirl58
Kingfisher in Watercolor

Such a lovely bird. Not my best, but I enjoyed it.
🐶 Joyce Ann

Islandgirl ace
Well done!
January 5th, 2026  
KWind ace
Beautiful!! FAV.
January 5th, 2026  
Steve Chappell ace
Super, well done
January 5th, 2026  
