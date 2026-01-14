Previous
🍄‍🟫 mushrooms by marylandgirl58
100 / 365

🍄‍🟫 mushrooms

The only photo I took today. Decided to paint in watercolor today. The lesson was mushrooms.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact