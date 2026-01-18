Previous
Ladybug in Colored Pencil by marylandgirl58
Ladybug in Colored Pencil

Trying out colored pencil art
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful artwork
January 19th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nicely done.
January 19th, 2026  
