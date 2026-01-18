Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
Ladybug in Colored Pencil
Trying out colored pencil art
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
2
2
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2015. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
1724
photos
143
followers
407
following
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
514
515
101
102
26
516
103
379
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th January 2026 5:55pm
Tags
art
,
@marylandgirl58
,
mgwatercolor
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful artwork
January 19th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nicely done.
January 19th, 2026
