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WWCD4 Colorado River, Moab, Utah
Giving a try with a Tiny Painting using Gouache. I took the photo that I used here (see in my uploads today). I had fun doing this and will try another soon!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
4th July 2026 6:15pm
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@marylandgirl58
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