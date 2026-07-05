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WWCM D5 Farmland
Did a tutorial for loose painting. I struggle with it. As they say, keep swimming 🏊
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th July 2026 5:27pm
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@marylandgirl58
Rick Schies
ace
Never heard of loose painting. Practice will bring out your own personalized creativity
July 5th, 2026
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