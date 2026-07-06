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111 / 365
WWCM D6 In the Harbor
Practicing loose watercolor with Ina Xi.
Too hot to get out for photography.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Photo Details
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th July 2026 12:06pm
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