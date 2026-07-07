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112 / 365
WWCM D8 Berries
another day of Watercolor.
Practicing bleeds and wet-on-wet
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
7th July 2026 5:09pm
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watercolor
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@marylandgirl58
Diane
ace
Delightful!
July 8th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@eudora
Thank you!
July 8th, 2026
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