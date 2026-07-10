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WWCM D10 Floral Practice
Trying to get painting in while I have company. Thankfully these are quick.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th July 2026 7:09pm
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@marylandgirl58
Barb
ace
All very lovely!
July 11th, 2026
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