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WWCM D10 Floral Practice by marylandgirl58
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WWCM D10 Floral Practice

Trying to get painting in while I have company. Thankfully these are quick.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Barb ace
All very lovely!
July 11th, 2026  
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