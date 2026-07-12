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WWCM D12 Loose Florals by marylandgirl58
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WWCM D12 Loose Florals

Brush, values, and color work.

No need to comment. Just documenting.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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