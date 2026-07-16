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121 / 365
WWCM D16 The Barn
Painted on nicer paper and a tutorial from Ina Xi. I think it came out very nice.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th July 2026 5:52pm
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watercolor
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@marylandgirl58
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wwcm
Rick Schies
ace
Indeed, nicely done
July 16th, 2026
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