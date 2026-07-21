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WWCM Monastery
Practicing brush strokes
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
1943
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Photo Details
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
21st July 2026 11:05am
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