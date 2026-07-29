Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
134 / 365
WWCM D29 Mountains
Working on my shadows and edges. Another Ina Xi tutorial.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
1967
photos
152
followers
404
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Latest from all albums
598
427
132
43
133
44
134
45
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th July 2026 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Pretty. Must be nice to be able to paint.
July 29th, 2026
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@kvphoto
Well, I am still learning, but I do love it. It is so relaxing!
July 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
It's a nice hobby. Once I retire completely I will be getting back into that as well
July 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close