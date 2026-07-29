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WWCM D29 Mountains by marylandgirl58
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WWCM D29 Mountains

Working on my shadows and edges. Another Ina Xi tutorial.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

🐶 Joyce Ann

ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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KV ace
Pretty. Must be nice to be able to paint.
July 29th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
@kvphoto Well, I am still learning, but I do love it. It is so relaxing!
July 29th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
It's a nice hobby. Once I retire completely I will be getting back into that as well
July 29th, 2026  
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