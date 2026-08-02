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Sailboat with Reflection
Its raining cats and dogs today, so why not paint.
A Mathew White Tutorial
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2026- I'm a nature photographer based in Maryland with a passion for flowers, wildlife, and landscapes close to home. Rather than chasing faraway destinations, I'm...
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Album
Album Seven 💜 Watercolor & Overflow
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iPhone 14
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:13pm
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@marylandgirl58
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