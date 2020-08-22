Previous
Downy Woodpecker in B&W by marylandgirl58
28 / 365

Downy Woodpecker in B&W

Playing around with black and white and high key.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Photo Details

