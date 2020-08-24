Previous
Buckeye Beauty by marylandgirl58
30 / 365

Buckeye Beauty

One more view of this beautiful Buckeye! I love the spots of purple
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
gloria jones ace
Excellent close up
August 25th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@seattlite Thank you Gloria!
August 25th, 2020  
