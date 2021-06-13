Previous
Next
Leaf Lines by marylandgirl58
35 / 365

Leaf Lines

I love the lines in the leaves. Makes for an interesting pattern.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Joyce W.

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise