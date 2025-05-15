Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Mountains at Jenny Lake
This was from my trip to the Grand Tetons and Jenny Lake in 2023
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
1125
photos
49
followers
163
following
14% complete
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
49
106
367
252
253
278
368
53
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th September 2022 3:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
