70 / 365
Hummingbird Watching Over the Garden
Glad he was sitting still!
From July 2020 in my neighbor's garden
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@marylandgirl58
2025 - Thank you for visiting my profile. I have been on 365 since around 2014. I enjoy the art of photography and love to...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
hummingbird
@marylandgirl58
Asheria
That’s a wonderful picture ❤️
June 17th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
@sherekinagmailcom
thank you!😊
June 17th, 2025
