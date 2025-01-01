Snow on a fallen tree by maryscheidel
Snow on a fallen tree

I liked how the snow collected in the little mushrooms/fungi cups on the side of this tree.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

Thomas Scheidel
Great shot.
January 2nd, 2025  
