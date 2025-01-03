Previous
Friday Night Lights by maryscheidel
3 / 365

Friday Night Lights

These trees at the entrance to Meijer Gardens looked so beautiful tonight that I just had to stop and snap a photo on my way home from work.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact