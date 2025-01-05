Previous
River ice dance by maryscheidel
5 / 365

River ice dance

Trapped by the fallen branches. Some water will have to wait until spring to finish the journey to Lake Michigan.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact