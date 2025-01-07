Previous
Sunshine on a gloomy day by maryscheidel
7 / 365

Sunshine on a gloomy day

The skies were gray today so I was looking for a bit of color to photograph. Came across this and it brightened my day.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
