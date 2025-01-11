Previous
World of Winter by maryscheidel
11 / 365

World of Winter

This art installation is part of the World of Winter Art Festival in Grand Rapids Michigan. The colors are constantly changing.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact