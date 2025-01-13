Previous
Swan on the Rouge River in Rockford by maryscheidel
13 / 365

Swan on the Rouge River in Rockford

It’s a very cold and snowy day but this swan didn’t seem to mind.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact