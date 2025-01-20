Previous
A little bit of color on a cold gray day
20 / 365

A little bit of color on a cold gray day

It’s bitterly cold today in West Michigan so I’m staying indoors. This “tree of life” ornament provides a splash of color in our bay window.
Mary Scheidel

