Lights by maryscheidel
24 / 365

Lights

A cool light fixture behind the bar at a new (to us) restaurant in town. Waiting for our table, sipping a sangria, and looking at interesting things and people is a great way to spend a Friday night.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
6% complete

