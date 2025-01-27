Previous
A view from my window by maryscheidel
27 / 365

A view from my window

Didn’t see much in the way of beautiful nature scenes today so…This was my view while going through the car wash.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
7% complete

