33 / 365
The most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen!
This was taken on our boat excursion from St. John USVI to Virgin Gorda BVI. I have never seen a complete rainbow that starts and ends in the water. Truly spectacular!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Mary Scheidel
@maryscheidel
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
2nd February 2025 8:10am
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
February 3rd, 2025
