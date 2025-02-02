Previous
The most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen! by maryscheidel
33 / 365

The most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen!

This was taken on our boat excursion from St. John USVI to Virgin Gorda BVI. I have never seen a complete rainbow that starts and ends in the water. Truly spectacular!
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!



February 3rd, 2025  
