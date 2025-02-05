Previous
Boats at night by maryscheidel
36 / 365

Boats at night

While we waited for the ferry to take us back to St. Thomas I took this picture of the boats in the bay on St. John. There were a few stars beginning to shine along with Venus in the western sky.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact