Last picture in St. Thomas by maryscheidel
37 / 365

Last picture in St. Thomas

As we were leaving the Main Street area in Charlotte Amalie I saw this sign. Got a quick picture from the car window. I wish I could have captured it without the people but traffic started moving again. Time to get to the airport and head home.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
10% complete

Photo Details

