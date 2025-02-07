Previous
Christmas all year long by maryscheidel
38 / 365

Christmas all year long

My kids gave me the gift of reading this year. I have one wrapped book for each month. January book completed; February book in progress; 10 more books to go!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact