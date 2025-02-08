Previous
Pegs by maryscheidel
39 / 365

Pegs

Close up of the pegs in the giant Light Bright panel at World of Wonder in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Mary Scheidel

@maryscheidel
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact