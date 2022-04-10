Previous
Astley Hall and Lake by marythackeray
Astley Hall and Lake

Astley Hall is a Tudor house in Astley Park, which is a beautiful park in Chorley. The photo was taken before the renovations to the hall, the Victorian cladding has since been removed revealing the original bricks.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Mary T

@marythackeray
