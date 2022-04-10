Sign up
Astley Hall and Lake
Astley Hall is a Tudor house in Astley Park, which is a beautiful park in Chorley. The photo was taken before the renovations to the hall, the Victorian cladding has since been removed revealing the original bricks.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Mary T
@marythackeray
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
15th November 2020 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
chorley
