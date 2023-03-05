Previous
Tanku Chan by masonmartin
64 / 365

Tanku Chan

A Lego character I made a while ago.
5th March 2023

Mason Martin

@masonmartin
Hi, my name is Mason. I enjoy photography and also designing Lego models. Here is my website - Thank you for looking at my...
