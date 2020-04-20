Previous
Next
Flat Lay Photography Project by masonryan
1 / 365

Flat Lay Photography Project

This shot was tricky, as capturing a centered photo from directly above makes it hard to not include my feet in the picture. I took a photo of this because I love to skate, and these are the shoes I use to skate with. (They're beat up from skating)
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Mason Ryan

@masonryan
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise