Painted Skies by masonryan
Painted Skies

I took about 50 shots trying to get the perfect one, and I am incredibly happy with this result. I think it could be really cool if I were to time lapse and have the stars slowly fade in as the sunset fades out from this angle.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Mason Ryan

