Photo 3142
Lime tree
A tunnel was diverted for this 130 year old lime tree in The Hague.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
tree
,
hipsta
,
cmek
