Photo 3198
† Jens Nygaard Knudsen
The creator of the classic me and all other minifigs is now in eternal orbit! He was 78.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
0
Hipsta
359
26th February 2020 8:11am
Tags
lego
hipsta
minifig
cmek
clego
jens
nygaard
knudsen
