Previous
Next
† Jens Nygaard Knudsen by mastermek
Photo 3198

† Jens Nygaard Knudsen

The creator of the classic me and all other minifigs is now in eternal orbit! He was 78.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise