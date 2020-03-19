Sign up
Photo 3222
Midweek Sunday
The virus is keeping many trapped inside until the sun starts shining. Wanderers, runners and bikers take over.
I keep working though.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
virus
hipsta
cmek
ccorona
